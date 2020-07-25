West Bengal government taken a strict note to control the price of potatoes

West Bengal: The state government of West Bengal has taken a strict note on the rising prices of vegetables in the state and initiated the action.

As a step to control potato prices soaring beyond Rs 35 per kg, the state will set up stalls at all possible places in the markets. This is a step to curb the rapidly increasing price of potatoes by selling them at Rs 25 per kg at the Sufal Bangla Stall from next Sunday.

Sources confirmed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was extremely annoyed with the sharply increasing price of potatoes, with Jyoti potatoes costing Rs 30 per kg and chandramukhi potatoes costing Rs 35 per kg.

So, she arranged for a meeting with the task force on Friday in Nabanna to discuss the increasing price of potatoes. It was decided that potatoes will be sold at Rs 25 per kg at the Sufal Bangla Stall.

The potato traders have claimed that the increase in demand for potatoes was the reason for the increase in price. They were selling potatoes from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. As a result, the potato prices were still rising despite higher potato production in the state.

Many traders had also stored large quantities of potatoes in cold storages waiting for the price of potatoes to rise further. This made the state government to pass a notice that not to stock more than 40 bags of potatoes. The traders have also been given five days to decrease the price of potatoes in the market.