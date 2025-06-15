West Bengal Jute Mill Official Attacked, 4,000 Workers Face Job Loss After Work Suspension

Industrial violence has returned to West Bengal's jute sector after a senior manager at Auckland Jute Mill in North 24-Parganas district was brutally assaulted by a group of workers, prompting the mill's management to immediately suspend all operations. The incident has placed the livelihoods of approximately 4,000 employees in jeopardy as tensions continue to escalate in the region's crucial manufacturing sector.

Sankar Debnath, the targeted mill official, suffered serious injuries during the attack and required hospitalization following the assault. The violent confrontation occurred outside the mill premises and was captured on closed-circuit television cameras, providing clear evidence of the incident. Reports indicate that tensions had been building between certain worker groups and the mill's management over recent days, ultimately culminating in the physical attack.

The Auckland Jute Mill, located within the jurisdiction of Jagatdal police station, has been experiencing growing friction between labor and management, reflecting broader challenges facing West Bengal's industrial sector. The assault on Debnath represents an escalation of workplace disputes that have been simmering beneath the surface of the facility's operations.

Former Barrackpore Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arjun Singh has attributed the violence to internal conflicts within the ruling Trinamool Congress party's network. Singh alleged that criminal elements associated with the TMC were engaged in disputes over extortion proceeds, leading to the attack on what he described as a Bengali Hindu employee. His social media statements suggested that the victim, whom he referred to as Sankar Tarafdar, was targeted due to factional rivalries among politically connected criminal groups.

The BJP leader extended his criticism to encompass broader governance issues in West Bengal, arguing that such incidents of lawlessness undermine the state government's efforts to attract investment through initiatives like the Bengal Global Business Summit. Singh contended that the prevalence of criminal elements over rule of law creates an environment hostile to business development and economic growth.

The closure of the Auckland Jute Mill highlights ongoing challenges facing West Bengal's jute industry, which has historically served as a crucial source of employment for workers along the Hooghly River banks surrounding Kolkata. These mills have provided jobs for over a century, though the sector has periodically struggled with operational disruptions and temporary shutdowns.

The current incident evokes memories of a tragic event from approximately a decade ago when the CEO of Northbrook Jute Mills in Hooghly's Bhadreswar was fatally beaten by protesting workers. This historical precedent underscores the volatile nature of labor relations within the state's jute manufacturing sector and the potential for workplace disputes to escalate into serious violence.

Despite these challenges, West Bengal maintains its position as India's leading jute producer, demonstrating the sector's continued economic importance. During the 2023-24 agricultural year, the state achieved impressive production figures with yields of 2,883.20 per hectare and total output of 7,865.70 bales, reinforcing its dominance in national jute cultivation.

The Jute Corporation of India has recently responded to farmer concerns by increasing the minimum support price for jute from ₹5,335 to ₹5,650 per quintal for the 2025-26 crop year. This price enhancement aims to prevent distress sales by cultivators and ensure fair compensation for their agricultural efforts.

The suspension of operations at Auckland Jute Mill not only affects the immediate workforce but also reflects broader systemic issues plaguing West Bengal's industrial environment. The incident raises questions about workplace safety, labor relations, and the state government's ability to maintain law and order within its manufacturing sector, potentially impacting investor confidence and future industrial development in the region.