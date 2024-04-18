Why is Pinarayi Vijayan being treated softly by BJP, ask Rahul & Shivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Top Congress leaders and star campaigners, now in Kerala, on Thursday, wanted to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being treated softly by the BJP government.

This was asked by Rahul Gandhi while speaking at an election rally in Kannur, as well as by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar while campaigning in Wayanad.

“I am 24x7 attacking BJP and Vijayan is 24x7 attacking me and I don’t know why. Two Chief Ministers are now in jail and I know that if anyone attacks BJP, they attack back using ED, CBI and other agencies. But no one knows why BJP is not sending CBI and ED to question the Kerala CM,” said Gandhi.

At Wayanad, Shivakumar asked the same question: why the BJP government is not taking action against Kerala CM.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, campaigning in the state capital also had the same thing to ask when he told a rally that BJP and CPI-M are hand in glove and that’s why the Kerala CM is allowed a free run.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members to the Parliament.