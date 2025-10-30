Why is RSS not registered in India?

Mangaluru: Congress spokesperson M.G. Hegde has raised a question over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asking why it is registered in more than 70 countries including Canada, England, and Australia, but not in India.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, Hegde said that although the RSS calls itself a cultural organisation, it continues to function without registration in its own country. He recalled that during British rule, the RSS was banned in 1940 and allowed to resume activities in 1942 after giving a written undertaking. Hegde said that the government must clarify the reasons for the organisation remaining unregistered even after 90 years of its existence.

Hegde alleged that the RSS collects large donations in the name of cultural and educational work but does not disclose its financial transactions. “If it is a purely cultural organisation, why does it need to raise funds on such a large scale? Why is there no audit or regulatory check on these funds?” he asked.

He further alleged that the RSS, though operating across several nations, has kept itself outside the ambit of Indian registration laws. He urged the government to ensure transparency in the organisation’s operations and funding.