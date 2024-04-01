Wife reads out Kejriwal's 6 poll guarantees

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 's wife Sunita read out his letter during the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. At the mega rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings. "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education. If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation," she added.

Here are the six promises Sunita made on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal:

1. Provide 24x7 electricity and no power cuts.

2. Provide free electricity for the poor.

3. Build government school in every area and ensure quality education for poor and rich alike.

4. Build mohallah clinic in very village and area and build multi-specialty hospital so everyone can have proper and free treatment.

5. Provide farmers minimum support price (MSP) according to Swaminathan report.

6. Give full statehood to Delhi

Further sharing her husband's message, Sunita Kejriwal said, "I am not asking for votes today. I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India."