Will ask Modi Govt to withdraw CAA: TN CM Palaniswami

Chennai/Kolkata: Day after promising Tamil Nadu to convince Centre to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, chief minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami claimed that his is the only government that can protect minorities.

"AIADMK is the only government that can protect minorities. AIADMK has promised that we will ask the Centre to withdraw CAA. Minorities had given us such an appeal. So we will send that appeal to Center and urge them to take the law back," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Monday said he has sought rejection of the nomination of the West Bengal chief minister for not declaring six criminal cases against her while filing her papers.

In his complaint to the Election Commission, Adhikari, a former confidante of Banerjee, claimed she suppressed the information about five cases filed against her in Assam and another lodged by the CBI in West Bengal.

Bengali actor-turned Trinamool Congress leader Debashree Roy reportedly tendered her resignation from the party after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Roy was a two-time legislator from South 24-Parganas' Raidighi assembly constituency in 2011 and 2016 respectively. But in 2021, she was denied an MLA ticket by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

According to party insiders, Roy resigned from the Trinamool Congress as she was upset with the party functionaries. She was also not given bigger responsibilities in the organisation in the last few years.