'Will CRPF rule Kerala, what does he think?' Kerala CM takes swipe at Guv Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's office informed on social media that the Centre has placed him under Z+ security cover of the CRPF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a snipe at the Governor, and asked “will the CRPF rule Kerala... what does he think?"

Addressing the media after Khan staged a sit-in protest for two hours on Saturday against the ‘lapse’ on the part of Kerala Police, Vijayan read out five names who have been provided security cover by the Centre in different parts of the state.

"These are all RSS activists, and now Khan's name has been added to the list,” said Vijayan.

“Can the CRPF register a case here? There are laws in our country,” he added.

All along his statements against Khan, Vijayan used sharp words against the head of the state.

“He (Khan) doesn’t have time to read the Governor’s address in the state Assembly... he just read the opening and closing paragraphs. Even though technically it’s enough, if he can spend two hours sitting on the road, doesn't he have the time to read his full address,” Vijayan asked.

“If one looks at him, he looks perfectly healthy. But there are issues which need to be checked regarding his health. Health means several ‘things’,” Vijayan said in a sarcastic manner, indirectly implying that Khan has to undergo mental check-up.

“Those occupying seats of power will have to face protests, but what matters is the way such people react to these situations. Do people get out of their car and stage a protest demanding examining the FIR? Let the police do their job,” Vijayan said.

On Saturday morning, Khan was enroute a function about 70 km from here. When his motorcade reached Nilamel, about two-dozen SFI members were seen on the roadsides, waving black flags and raising slogans.

Seeing this, Khan stopped his car and expressed anger against the police.

He then sat on a chair that was brought from a roadside tea stall and asked his Secretary Mohan to immediately call the Commissioner of Police .

After almost 90 minutes, the police informed him that they have registered a case against the protesters under non-bailable charges and they have been taken into custody.

The Governor then got up and left for the programme where he was the chief guest.

During the presser, Vijayan said that given the recent acts of Khan, one needs to point out to him that he has to behave in a more mature manner and handle things in a more level-headed way.

Vijayan also expressed doubts if the CRPF security cover came as a result of Khan asking for it.

However, speaking to the media just before leaving for Bengaluru, Khan had said that he didn't ask for CRPF security cover.

“I have not asked for any security cover. I have seen several attacks on my life as early as when I was 35. I am 72 now which is above the national average... so I am on borrowed time now. I don’t fear anything,” said Khan.

“It’s the Centre’s decision. I only did my duty to inform,” he said, adding that "may be the Centre has a lack of confidence in the state government”.