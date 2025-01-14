Will file plaint against distribution of blankets, cash, says Dikshit

New Delhi : Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday accused the political opponents of undermining voter dignity by distributing cash, blankets, and other material goods ahead of Delhi elections and labelled this as an insult to democratic values. He said he will file a complaint regarding this.

Highlighting recent incidents from East Kidwai Nagar, Dikshit alleged that parties distributed cash and material goods as election tricks.

“Last night in east Kidwai Nagar I learned about a party distributing blankets and Rs 1,100 cash to voters. I am going to file complaint regarding this. Is this how you plan to win elections? Do you have no development or integrity to sell?” he remarked.

Dikshit also addressed grievances within the Jat community, criticising AAP’s failure to support reservation demands in the past.

“During critical times, AAP did nothing for the Jats. Now, many areas in West Delhi have outrightly rejected AAP MLAs, putting up signs saying they are unwelcome,” he claimed.

Amid the campaign buildup, Congress leader also took shot at rival parties, accusing them of attempting to buy votesrather than earning public trust. “If you think a voter’s trust can be bought with Rs 1,100 or a blanket, then you are disrespecting their dignity. This is bribery, not democracy,” Dikshit remarked.