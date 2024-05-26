Will initiate process of holding J-K assembly elections: CEC

New Delhi: Encouraged by the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission will "very soon" initiate the process of holding assembly polls in the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. “People of Jammu and Kashmir deserve their government,” he said. CEC Kumar said the poll panel is very encouraged by people's participation in the parliamentary polls. "It's music to (my) ears. People -- youth, women -- are happily turning out in large numbers (to vote). The roots of democracy are being further strengthened, people are participating," he said.

"They deserve their government. We will initiate that process very soon … very encouraged to do this," the CEC added. Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.