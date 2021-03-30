Will quit job as ‘Poll strategist’ if BJP wins 100 seats: Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor says that Bengal is a fight between Chief Minister Mamata and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and turncoats don't matter. He explains how BJP creates fear before a contest, and warns that if the TMC loses Bengal, India will be headed for one nation, one party, with the BJP controlling people's lives.



In an interview, Kishor said, "Around November-December last year, there was a lot of hype being created around the BJP, that they are going to sweep the State, get 200 seats, etc. So, it was important for us to say publicly that this is not true… There is no way that in December the BJP was in a position to be winning 200 seats."

Kishor, the election strategist to Mamata Banerjee, claimed in December last year that the BJP will get less than 100 seats.



He had announced that he would quit Twitter if the BJP crossed the double-figure mark. He had also challenged BJP leaders to announce that they would relinquish their positions if they failed to get 200 seats. "Politics of Bengal are different from other States…It's a unique election because in the last 30-35 years, the ruling party in Bengal has not been challenged by a national ruling party… When the Left was in power, they were never challenged by the ruling Congress.

This is the first time that Bengal is witnessing a regional ruling party being challenged by a national ruling party, which is out there to win at any cost," analyses the poll analyst. He said he stood by his earlier assessment that the BJP cannot cross the double-digit mark.

"And, in our assessment, they would struggle to enter triple digits, and I stand by that remark. If they do, I will cease to exist as a political aide to anyone. I must quit this space and quitting this space does not mean Twitter; I won't do this work ever," he announced.

Kishor has also claimed that the BJP has a 5-pronged strategy for the West Bengal polls. According to him, the strategy includes polarisation, discrediting Mamata Banerjee, collapsing the Trinamool Congress, Modi's popularity and the vote of Scheduled Castes.