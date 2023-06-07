Will seek parents' feedback to further develop Delhi's education system: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government will be seeking parents' feedback on how to further develop the education system. He was speaking after inaugurating a new branch of School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in north west Delhi's Bawana. He said the school has been dedicated to children of rural Delhi.

''This country gave me a very good education. I want to return this favour by giving the best possible education to every child out there. Soon we will seek feedback from parents about how we can develop the education system further,'' Kejriwal said.

Bawana's B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence has 50 classrooms, eight laboratories, two libraries, lifts, staff rooms and offices.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Education Minister Atishi noted, ''Even the best private schools are not as good as Delhi government schools in the present times. Delhi's 'education revolution' has presented every child with an opportunity to make this country a better place to live in.''