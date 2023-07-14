Wishes for Chandrayan Success pour in as the countdown begin

From politicians to actors and others, wishes have been pouring in from all over the country as the moon mission nears the launch. Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Reitesh Deshmukh, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted their best wishes among others.





Big day for Indian Space exploration journey with #Chandrayaan3 all set for its launch today.



I join the country in offering my best wishes to all @ISRO scientists, technicians and support staff on their commendable work as our country takes a brilliant step forward in its… pic.twitter.com/T3j8e8e0o0 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2023





"India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 . झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा. जय हिन्द! @isro" tweeted Anupam Kher.





Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jy4LtxCv83 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 13, 2023





At lift-off, it won’t just be the rocket taking flight, it will be our spirits too…Go, #Chandrayaan ! https://t.co/tGl0cMtdrm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2023





EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: “If our understanding is correct, almost 80-90 per cent of the mission (Chandrayaan-3) is indigenous. It's a tribute to our founders and hardworking scientists at ISRO,” says Maneck Behramkamdin, Associate Vice President and Business Head at Godrej Aerospace. pic.twitter.com/WnB0NQU1uO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023



