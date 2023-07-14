Live
Wishes for Chandrayan Success pour in as the countdown begin
From politicians to actors and others, wishes have been pouring in from all over the country as the moon mission nears the launch. Bollywood actors...
From politicians to actors and others, wishes have been pouring in from all over the country as the moon mission nears the launch. Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Reitesh Deshmukh, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted their best wishes among others.
"Big day for Indian Space exploration journey with #Chandrayaan3 all set for its launch today. I join the country in offering my best wishes to all @ISRO scientists, technicians and support staff on their commendable work as our country takes a brilliant step forward in its mission to the moon," said Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
"India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 . झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा. जय हिन्द! @isro" tweeted Anupam Kher.
"Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind," wrote Reitesh Deshmukh.
At lift-off, it won’t just be the rocket taking flight, it will be our spirits too…Go, #Chandrayaan !, tweeted Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.