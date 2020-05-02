With prices rising, migrants need financial support: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the government over the plight of the migrant workers, saying fiscal injection for them is the need of the hour. The party has been demanding a second financial assistance package for some time now.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "A fiscal injection especially designed for the migrant labourers is the need of the hour. Recent reports published say that in the duration of the lockdown, we have had an average 20 per cent increase in prices. Is this a double whammy?"

"Mismanagement of the migrant workers and the treatment meted out to them show and reflect the approach of this government towards the poorest segments, that too during a pandemic, and reveal a very bizarre development model for India during crisis times," he added.