Woman arrested in J&K with over Rs 23 lakh stolen money

Srinagar: Police in J&K’s Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has arrested a woman from whom Rs 23,46,000 stolen money was recovered.

"Srinagar Police recovered stolen money to the tune of Rs 23,46,000 from the accused namely Nusrat Nisar W/o Nisar Ahmad Kuchay R/o Barsoo Awantipora. Case FIR No. 69/2024 u/s 454,380 IPC stands registered in PS Saddar & the accused has been arrested,” the police wrote on X.

Police said that further investigation is going on.

“The exact details of the theft money recovered are still awaited,” the police said.

It said that the questioning of the accused can lead to other similar crimes committed by the accused or her accomplices.

