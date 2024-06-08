Live
- Ahsaas Channa embraces social media validation
- Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together
- Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More
- Italy's Meloni tops polls as EU elections enter third day
- Blinken to head to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
- Navjot Singh Sidhu believes 'no one can escape' India-Pakistan match
- Ukraine drone attack reported deep into Russian territory
- Taliban decline to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran
- Danish PM taken to hospital with minor whiplash injury after assault
- IIT Kanpur launches UDAAN programme to boost drone startups in India
Just In
Woman arrested in J&K with over Rs 23 lakh stolen money
Highlights
Police in J&K’s Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has arrested a woman from whom Rs 23,46,000 stolen money was recovered.
Srinagar: Police in J&K’s Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has arrested a woman from whom Rs 23,46,000 stolen money was recovered.
"Srinagar Police recovered stolen money to the tune of Rs 23,46,000 from the accused namely Nusrat Nisar W/o Nisar Ahmad Kuchay R/o Barsoo Awantipora. Case FIR No. 69/2024 u/s 454,380 IPC stands registered in PS Saddar & the accused has been arrested,” the police wrote on X.
Police said that further investigation is going on.
“The exact details of the theft money recovered are still awaited,” the police said.
It said that the questioning of the accused can lead to other similar crimes committed by the accused or her accomplices.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS