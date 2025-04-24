Live
78+ Ranks in UPSC 2024: La Excellence IAS Academy Dominates South India
12 Ranks in Top 100
La Excellence IAS Academy, one of India’s leading educational institutions for UPSC aspirants, has once again achieved remarkable success in the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination, with over 78+ students securing coveted All India Ranks (AIR). This achievement highlights the academy's consistent track record of excellence in nurturing civil services aspirants.
Founded in 2009 by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), and Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS), La Excellence initially began as "Let’s Unite for Excellence (LUFE)" in Delhi before establishing a solid presence in Hyderabad and Bangalore. In the years that followed, the academy has shaped the futures of thousands of students, enabling them to join India’s prestigious civil services, including IAS, IFS, and IPS.
A Milestone Achievement in UPSC 2024 in South India, 12 Ranks in Top 100
This year, La Excellence has set a new benchmark in the UPSC examination, with students securing top positions, including AIR 8, 11, and 15. Such results not only reaffirm the academy’s commitment to excellence but also demonstrate the effectiveness of its teaching methodologies, structured programs, and personalized approach to coaching.
Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman of La Excellence IAS Academy, expressed immense pride in the results. "Our students’ success reflects the efforts of both the faculty and students who have worked tirelessly together. At La Excellence, we focus on delivering a holistic approach to education, ensuring that each aspirant has the right support system to succeed in this highly competitive exam," said Dr. Paladugu.
La Excellence has consistently pioneered a comprehensive, student-centric approach that caters to every aspect of the UPSC examination. Its flagship programs, such as the Prelims Cum Mains (PCM) Foundation Course and Rapid Revision Programs (RRP), are designed to provide students with a clear understanding of the entire examination process. Additionally, the Interview Guidance Program (IGP) ensures that students are not just academically prepared but also mentally and emotionally ready for the Personality Test, a crucial stage in the UPSC journey.
"One of the most important aspects of UPSC preparation is personalized mentorship," says Ram Mohan, Academic Director of La Excellence. "We take pride in providing each student with customized guidance that helps them navigate through their weaknesses and enhance their strengths. This, combined with our robust study material and expert faculty, is the reason behind the outstanding results."
The success of La Excellence can be measured not only by the ranks its students achieve but also by their individual stories of perseverance and achievement.
Raj Krishna Jha AIR 8: "La Excellence's Interview Guidance Program (IGP) was a game-changer in my preparation. The one-on-one mentoring helped me refine my strengths, which proved invaluable during the interview stage."
Banna Venkatesh AIR 15: "The comprehensive study materials and regular test series provided by La Excellence were indispensable in my preparation. With continuous guidance from the faculty, I was able to stay focused and motivated throughout my UPSC journey. The entire ecosystem they offer has been extremely helpful."
Sravan Kumar Reddy AIR 62: "Having attempted UPSC multiple times, I found that the General Studies preparation at La Excellence, especially under Ram Mohan’s mentorship, was exactly what I needed. His strategic approach and tailored guidance helped me navigate the complexities of the syllabus and boosted my performance."
A State-of-the-Art Learning Environment
Apart from its academic prowess, La Excellence offers world-class infrastructure to enhance the learning experience. Spacious classrooms, a 24/7 study hall, a well-stocked library, and modern technology resources create an optimal environment for students to prepare. Furthermore, the academy’s Degree + IAS Program integrates undergraduate studies with UPSC coaching, offering a unique opportunity for students to pursue both education and exam preparation simultaneously.
The academy’s online support platform also ensures that students have constant access to study materials, discussion forums, and expert guidance, even beyond classroom hours.
Ram Mohan, the Academic Director of La Excellence IAS Academy, expressed his pride in the academy’s continued success in UPSC 2024. "Our success is not just measured by ranks but by the transformative journey each student undergoes. At La Excellence, we prioritize a personalized approach, offering tailored mentorship and focused guidance that addresses every student’s unique needs. The remarkable results this year are a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing quality education and holistic preparation. Our faculty, students, and support systems work in harmony to help students not only succeed in the UPSC examination but to emerge as well-rounded civil servants who are ready to serve the nation with integrity and excellence," he said.
As La Excellence continues to celebrate its students' achievements, it remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing future leaders. With the rise of its successful rank holders, the academy’s future looks brighter than ever, providing students across India with the tools and mentorship they need to excel in the most competitive exam in the country.
Dr. Paladugu’s vision for La Excellence continues to evolve. "Our focus remains on creating civil servants who not only excel in their examinations but also serve the nation with integrity and leadership," he says.
La Excellence IAS Academy’s phenomenal success in UPSC 2024 is a testament to its dedication, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. As the academy prepares for the future, it continues to be the go-to institution for UPSC aspirants aiming to achieve their dreams of becoming civil servants.
La Excellence IAS Academy is a leading institution dedicated to providing high-quality coaching for the Civil Services Examination. With a track record of success in producing top ranks in UPSC, IFS, IPS, and other central services, the academy offers comprehensive and specialized programs designed to help students achieve their dream of becoming civil servants.
For more information about La Excellence IAS Academy and its admission process, visit www.laex.in.
List of All UPSC 2024 Rankers
AIR 8 RAJ KRISHNA JHA
AIR 11 ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI
AIR 15 BANNA VENKATESH
AIR 38 ABHISHEK SHARMA
AIR 41 SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR
AIR 43 AVDHIJA GUPTA
AIR 46 RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY
AIR 62 CHINTAKINDI SHRAVAN KUMAR REDDY
AIR 68 SAICHAITANYA JADHAV
AIR 78 ABHISHEK SINGH
AIR 95 DEVIKA PRIYADERSINI
AIR 96 ADITYA ACHARYA
AIR 114 VIVEK GARG
AIR 146 CHALLA PAVAN KALYAN
AIR 154 NELLURU SAI TEJA
AIR 199 SOURABH RAJENDU
AIR 221 BOLLAM UMAMAHESWAR REDDY
AIR 232 POOLA DHANUSH
AIR 233 VIJAYLAKSHMI
AIR 255 POTHARAJU HARI PRASAD
AIR 260 SOURABH KUMAR
AIR 263 PREETHI A C
AIR 279 KANISHAK AGGARWAL
AIR 284 SHIVANSH TRIPATHI
AIR 316 K SRINIVASA KEERTHI REDDY
AIR 332 MANISH SHARMA
AIR 392 JEENU SRI JASWANTH CHANDRA
AIR 394 AKSHITA TRIVEDI
AIR 399 ACHAL ANAND
AIR 400 KRITIKA NOGRAIA
AIR 440 MANTHAN JINDAL
AIR 446 MADHAVI R
AIR 455 POTUPUREDDI BHARGAV
AIR 462 RAHUL C YARANTELI
AIR 523 BHANU PRAKASH J
AIR 529 PANDURANG S KAMBALI
AIR 532 SANDEEP GUPTA
AIR 544 A MADHU
AIR 567 BHARATH C YARAM
AIR 577 BONTHALA SAI VINOD KRISHNA
AIR 579 ANAMIKA PANDEY
AIR 587 KASHISH GUPTA
AIR 602 RITWIK RAI
AIR 605 DESAI DILIPKUMAR KRISHNA
AIR 615 DAYANANDA SAGAR L
AIR 638 ADITYA KESHRI
AIR 663 ANKIT ANAND
AIR 668 UDIT KUMAR SINGH
AIR 671 THAKRE NAMRATA ANIL
AIR 672 DISHA DWIVEDI
AIR 681 DONEPUDI VIJAY BABU
AIR 682 SUMITI
AIR 690 SANJAY SHASHIKANT KOUJALAGI
AIR 695 ARYAMAN YADAV
AIR 696 PRIYANKA RATHORE
AIR 700 M VENKATESH PRASAD SAGAR
AIR 714 VISHAL MAHAR
AIR 736 BHAVIRI SANTOSH KUMAR
AIR 745 SARAVANAKUMAR T
AIR 746 PATEL SHRITESH BHUPENDRA
AIR 769 KIRUTHIKA M
AIR 770 ATLA THARUN TEJA
AIR 779 ANNU GUPTA
AIR 798 SANAGAVARAPU SAI BHARGAVA
AIR 799 THOGARU SURYATEJA
AIR 807 SANKAR PANDIARAJ
AIR 808 ADITI PATEL
AIR 814 GANGADHARI VIKRAM
AIR 831 KULYE SHRUSHTI SURESH
AIR 839 WANGE SAMPADA DHARMARAJ
AIR 871 RAJU NAMDEO WAGH
AIR 918 KARTHIK D
AIR 934 GOKAMALLA ANJANEYULU
AIR 938 BANOTHU SRINIKESH NAIK
AIR 949 RAMTENKI SUDHAKAR
AIR 975 RAVADA SAI MOHINI MANASA
AIR 976 RASHMI G
