Prepaid Virtual Cards: How to Choose a Service for International Transactions in India

A virtual prepaid card is a tool for making payments online. Such a card is not issued in physical form. It is created via an app or personal account and is ready to use immediately. It has a number, expiry date, and CVV. It can be used to pay on websites, in foreign online stores, for subscriptions or advertising — including abroad.

Today, prepaid cards are often used as a replacement for regular bank cards. This is particularly relevant in India, where cross-border payments are regulated rather strictly. Residents face limits, taxes, and restrictions. It is therefore essential to understand how to choose a reliable and cost-effective service. This article will help you do just that.

Why a virtual card is more convenient for international payments

A bank card issued in India is not always suitable for international transactions. Banks often block payments. Sometimes the transaction limit is too low, or the currency is not supported.

With a virtual card, such problems are less common. It can be topped up in the required currency — dollars, euros, pounds. It is instantly ready for use on international platforms. Some services offer a choice of BIN codes (i.e. the issuing country of the card) — this helps avoid blocks by payment systems. For example, it is possible to select a card ‘issued’ in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Another advantage is speed. Obtaining and activating such a card takes just a few minutes. There is no need to visit a bank or wait for delivery.

How prepaid cards work: funding and payments

To use a virtual prepaid card, you need to choose a provider, register, and then top up the balance. Alternatively, you can simply purchase a card for a certain amount, which will automatically be credited to the card.

Top-ups can be made in either rupees or dollars. Some services automatically convert currencies. In that case, it is important to consider both the fees and the exchange rate. A suitable method is a transfer via platforms that support SEPA, SWIFT or UPI. It is important to note that not all services work with Indian banks. This needs to be checked in advance.

Which cards work in India and which don’t

Not all international services are willing to issue cards to Indian residents. Some have strict KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policies. Indian documents may not pass verification. In addition, Indian funding sources may be rejected. This applies to both bank transfers and cryptocurrency payments. For instance, some platforms block Indian IP addresses.

Also, not all cards are accepted for international advertising. Facebook, Google Ads, and TikTok often verify the source of funds. If the card’s BIN code does not match the account’s country, the payment may be declined.

Before choosing a service, you should check:

whether it supports KYC with Indian passports or Aadhaar ID

whether it is possible to top up in rupees or with an Indian card

whether the platform accepts Indian IP addresses and mobile numbers

whether it supports popular international services — Meta, Google, Amazon

Top three providers of prepaid virtual cards for international transactions

There are many services on the market. However, not all of them are suitable for users in India. Some are restricted by country, while others do not support rupees or Indian banks.

Below, we have selected the three best providers of prepaid virtual cards for users based in India.





PSTNET

PSTNET is an international service issuing prepaid virtual cards that are suitable for all types of online payments: advertising, subscriptions, marketplaces, hotels, tickets, and any other transactions in US dollars. It is one of the few services that offers full control over card parameters and does not limit the number of cards that can be issued.

To obtain a prepaid credit card online, it is sufficient to register and deposit any amount. After that, a card can be issued immediately — there are no restrictions on the number of cards. Cards are available at any time, without the need for repeated verification or waiting for approval.

Key features of the service:

No fees for transactions, refunds, or transfers between cards

Flexible top-up options: any amount can be deposited, with no minimum or maximum threshold;

Security features include 3D Secure technology and two-factor authentication

Various top-up methods, including 18 cryptocurrencies (BTC, USDT [TRC20, ERC20], ETH), other Visa/Mastercard cards, and bank transfers (SEPA/SWIFT)

Fast registration via Google account, Telegram, WhatsApp, Apple ID or email

Round-the-clock customer support via Telegram chat and other communication channels

No hidden budget limits — convenient for gradual scaling, for example, when launching advertising campaigns

Cards are compatible with international platforms including Meta Ads, Google Ads, TikTok, Amazon, Booking.com and others





Pyypl

Pyypl is an international service issuing prepaid virtual Visa cards. The cards work anywhere that accepts Visa: websites with digital subscriptions, online shops, and mobile applications. The service is primarily intended for personal spending. This may include paying for Netflix or YouTube subscriptions, or shopping on Amazon and other global platforms.

Each card has a limitation: a transaction cannot exceed $1,000. Additionally, a fee of 2.99% is charged on every purchase. Therefore, the service is not suitable for frequent or large payments, such as those in advertising or international freelancing.

Key features of the service

Card top-up via cryptocurrency (10 types supported) or another Visa card

3D Secure functionality available for secure payments

Card registration and issuance are completed via the mobile application

The card becomes active immediately upon successful verification

Balance and all transactions are visible in the app in real time

24/7 technical support available in the in-app chat





Ezzocard

Ezzocard offers prepaid virtual cards with a focus on anonymity. No account is required to obtain a card. One simply selects a denomination, pays, and immediately receives the card details. This is convenient if you prefer not to provide personal data or if you are planning a one-off payment.

The cards are single-use. They can be used on international platforms such as Google Ads, Amazon, AliExpress, and gaming or streaming services. Subscriptions and recurring payments are possible, but for this a new card must be issued each time. This makes the service less suitable for regular use, but useful for one-time tasks.

Key features of the service

Card issuance without registration

Support for 10 cryptocurrencies and Visa cards for payment

Security through single-use — data is not stored

Issuance fees depend on the card’s denomination, with no fees for transactions.

Support is available via email

Security: what to look out for

Choose a service with two-factor authentication (2FA). Ideally, the platform should allow the card to be deactivated with a single click — this is helpful in the event of a data breach. Check whether PCI DSS standards are in use. This is a mandatory requirement for all payment processors.

If you are topping up via a crypto wallet, verify which blockchain is supported (TRC20, ERC20, BEP20) and whether confirmation is required via e-mail or SMS. This helps protect against errors.

Limits and regulations in India

Residents of India making international transfers are subject to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) regulations. In particular, the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) applies. Under this scheme, an individual may remit up to USD 250,000 abroad per year. This amount includes all transfers: for education, medical treatment, investment, tourism, and purchases. If a payment via a virtual card is made to a foreign company, it is considered an international transaction and is subject to LRS.

Moreover, since October 2023, the TCS (Tax Collected at Source) has been applied. It is charged on certain types of cross-border payments — including subscriptions and advertising. The tax rate is up to 20%. This increases the actual cost of international purchases. It is important to factor this in when budgeting.

To sum up

Prepaid virtual cards are a convenient tool for international payments, especially if you live in India and encounter limitations when using regular bank cards. To choose the right service, it is essential to consider six criteria: transparency, compatibility, security, support, jurisdiction, and reliability. Don’t forget about RBI restrictions and the TCS tax, which may affect the cost of overseas purchases.

Before entering your details and funding the card, make sure the service works with Indian residents and supports the necessary platforms. A virtual card is not just a substitute for a plastic one. It is a financial tool that helps you save money, avoid blocks, and work securely with international payments.