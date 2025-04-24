14 Maoists surrender in Telangana's Warangal district

Hyderabad: Fourteen Maoists surrendered to the police in Telangana's Warangal district on Thursday.

Members of the banned CPI-Maoist, including two area committee members, surrendered before Inspector General Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The development came amid an ongoing intensive anti-Maoist operation by the security forces on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

There are reports of six Maoists being killed in the exchange of fire with central paramilitary forces in the Karreguttala region of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, bordering the Mulugu district of Telangana.

The IG said that surrender is part of a continued initiative aimed at encouraging Maoists to renounce violence and reintegrate into mainstream society.

He announced that each of them had been given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance. With these 14, the number of Maoists who surrendered in the state this year has now reached 250.

The IG said that their goal is to help them leave violence behind and begin a new life. "We’re ready to assist anyone from any state who wants to surrender. Employment opportunities and rehabilitation support will be provided," Chandrashekhar Reddy said.

Thursday's surrender came two weeks after 22 Maoists laid down their arms before police in the Mulugu district.

The extremists laid down their arms before Mulugu district Superintendent of Police Dr. P. Shabarish on April 11.

Those who surrendered include four Area Committee Members (ACMs) and a party member. The remaining were militia members.

The SP had announced that the ACMs would be provided Rs 4 lakh each for their rehabilitation. The party member will get Rs 1 lakh, while others will be given Rs 25,000 each.

He had appealed to key Maoist leaders to surrender and join the national mainstream. Stating that the ideology of left-wing extremism has lost its relevance, he said they cannot achieve anything constructive by roaming in the jungles.

Early this month, 86 Maoists surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Among the surrendered, 82 were from the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and four belonged to the Mulugu district.

According to police, they were all operating in the Bijapur forests of the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In March, 64 Maoists had surrendered before the Bhadradri-Kothagudem police.







