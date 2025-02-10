Live
- Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
- People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan
- Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
- Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
- Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
- Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
- World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
- First GBS death in Telangana?
- Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
- FPIs offload Rs 7,300 cr worth equities in Feb
Just In
Woman burnt to death in fire mishap
A woman was burnt to death after her shop caught fire at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Kamala Sahoo, a resident of Baktarpur village.
Bhubaneswar: A woman was burnt to death after her shop caught fire at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Kamala Sahoo, a resident of Baktarpur village. Local residents claimed Kamala had a betel shop at Baktarpur village market where she also sold petrol. Kamala, as per her daily routine, opened the shop on Sunday morning, and was offering Puja by burning incense sticks when the fuel kept in plastic bottles and jerrycan suddenly caught fire. Kamala was trapped in the fire as the flames rapidly engulfed the whole shop within minutes. On being informed, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.
Kamala, who had sustained serious burn injuries, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The shop was completely gutted in the fire. Police have started an investigation into the incident by registering an unnatural death case.
In another incident, a major fire broke out at the branch of Punjab National Bank at Durga Bazar in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday. No casualties have been reported in the fire incident as the bank was closed on Sunday. Some locals noticed heavy smoke belching out of the bank and informed the fire services personnel, who reached the spot immediately. The firefighters completely extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.
Though the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the officials suspect the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The Fire department has launched a probe to find out the actual cause behind the incident. Several important documents, computer systems and electronic equipment have reportedly been damaged in the fire.