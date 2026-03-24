Woman dies during Op; 5 docs booked for murder

A 24-year-old woman died allegedly during a surgical procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, triggering protests by her family members who claimed negligence and demanded strict action against the doctors, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a private facility in the Kotwali area of Ballia city. The deceased, identified as Anisha Rai of Devkali village under the Sukhpura police station limits, was undergoing a surgery for kidney stones when she allegedly died due to excessive bleeding, the police said. Following the incident, angry relatives created a ruckus at the hospital and staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital's premises, demanding that the hospital be sealed and an FIR be lodged against those responsible.

Senior administrative and police officials, including Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, reached the spot and pacified the protesters late Sunday night after assuring them of legal action against the accused. The police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.