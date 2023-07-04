Live
Woman lynched for having 'extramarital affair' in Jharkhand, 7 held
Seven people were arrested in connection with the murder of a married woman, who was brutally thrashed by a mob in Jharkhand's Chatra district for having 'extramarital affair' with a man, an official said on Tuesday.
The duo was thrashed on June 30 following a panchayat's order in Masuriyatari village of Chatra district.
The deceased was identified as Sugia Devi, a resident of Masuriyatari village, while her lover Ghopin Ganjhu was critically injured in the incident.
On Monday, a YouTuber posted the video of the incident on the Internet and it went viral.
Later after getting the information, police reached the spot and arrested seven people on Monday.
On June 30, the duo was caught together by local people. They were forcedly produced before the panchayat and were tied to a pole and beaten up with sticks.
The main accused, identified as Kamal Ganjhu, is still absconding.
The panchayat sent the video of the incident to the parents of the woman and threatened them.
The woman's husband works as a labourer outside the state.