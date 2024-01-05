Woman shares video of Air India flight with non-functional reading lights & broken seats

New Delhi: A content creator Shreyti Garg has shared on Instagram her disappointing experience on an Air India flight during her journey from Delhi to Toronto, underlining the allegedly sub-par in-flight facilities despite the hefty price she paid for the tickets.

Travelling with her two children, aged 2.5 years and seven months, Garg documented the concerning scenario in a video, where she revealed that the in-flight entertainment and lights for three seats were non-functional, leaving her and her family in the dark, both figuratively and literally.

"We were on an Air India Flight from Delhi to Toronto, travelling with our 2 kids (2.5-year-old and 7-month-old). And let me share our travel experience - we three were seated together, and unfortunately, almost everything was non-functional. From broken seats to NO entertainment system," Garg expressed her dismay in the video.

She went on to describe a "dangerous situation" where a broken seat handle posed a potential risk to her toddler, with wires coming out of the system.

Despite reporting the issues multiple times to the crew and staff, Garg claimed that no effective action was taken.

The crew attempted to reboot the system, but the problems persisted.

In her Instagram post, Garg directed her dissatisfaction towards Air India, saying: "@airindia, firstly, the pricing of tickets is already too high and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers, you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially."

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users expressing their concern and disappointment over the alleged lack of responsiveness from the airline. Some users questioned the high ticket prices, expecting a higher level of service and comfort for the amount paid.

Air India is yet to respond.