Woman strangled to death by lover

New Delhi: A woman was strangled in a hotel room in central Delhi’s Paharganj by her lover who suspected her of having an affair with another man, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday. The killer has been arrested.

The body of Sarika, 29, was discovered in her room’s bathroom by the hotel staff around 9.30 a.m. in Nabi Karim area, the police said.

The hotel staff grew suspicious after they saw Sarika’s companion, Sachin, 31, leave the hotel alone in the morning. They checked the room and found the woman’s body in the bathroom, the Delhi crime, Paharganj murder, woman strangled, lover's suspicion, police investigation, hotel room murderpolice said.

Investigators tracked down Sachin and arrested him after they launched a hunt for him using CCTV footage and identity document submitted by him at the time of checking into the hotel. Sachin and Sarika had checked into the hotel on Saturday evening around 4 p.m, the police said.

The hotel staff said the two had ordered a pizza after taking up the room and they did not see any signs of discord between them till Saturday evening, the police said.

Sachin was booked for murder after he admitted killing Sariaka, the police said.

During investigation, he told police that he strangled her after a heated argument in the hotel room over her alleged affair with another man.

The gruesome murder came to light a day after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in North East Delhi’s Dayalpur area on Saturday.

The police suspect that the absconding assailant raped her and stuffed her body in a suitcase in a bleeding condition, leaving her to die.

The suitcase, in which the girl was found in an unconscious state, was traced on the second floor of flat in Nehru Vihar on Saturday evening, hours after her family launched a hunt for her following her disappearance, the police said.