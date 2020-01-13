Woman thrashes husband on road in Bangalore

Yeswanthpur: A woman has thrashed her husband on the main road due to family disputes. This incident has taken place in Bangalore. According to the sources, Vinod of Maruthi Sevanagar got married to Divya four years ago. Due to conflicts between them, Divya is staying with her mother.

But Vinod and his family members continue to have differences with Divya. In this context, Divya called her relative who is a police constable and thrashed Vinod on the main road on the 9th of this month. On the incident, the victim has lodged a complaint with the City SP.