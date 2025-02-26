Woman’s throat slit for spurning marriage

Bhubaneswar: A woman died on Monday after a person allegedly slit her throat when she refused to accept his marriage proposal in Balasore district, officials said. The incident took place at Lingapada village. The deceased has been identified as Jyotirmayee Rana (25).

The woman’s mother claimed that her daughter was killed despite filing a complaint against a man at Soro police station three days ago about harass-ment. “A man had been visiting our house recently and insisted that we fix his marriage with our daughter. I had rejected the proposal. We suspect that he killed our daughter,” she said.

Sources at Soro police station said that it does not have an officer in-charge at present following the transfer of the former OC. A senior police officer said that teams were formed to nab the accused person, who is on the run after the incident. Further investigation is underway, he said.

An official at the hospital where the woman was taken after the attack said that her throat was slit using a sharp weapon.