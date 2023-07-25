Live
- Married Indian woman Anju goes on sightseeing trip in Pak with her Facebook friend
- RS chairman ticks Chidambaram off for use of 'intemperate, inappropriate' expression
- Business briefs CashFlo widens portfolio with AI-powered payments, accounts payables automation suite
- Jubilant Foodworks 1QFY24 – Inline performance, Margins improve QoQ
- Plots for farmers who lost land to NICE project: DCM DK Shivakumar promises
- PM Modi should resign, demands AAP
- Hyderabad: Lightening strike damages portion of historic Qutub Shahi mosque
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started 'hating India'
- PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance
Women and Child die when a shed collapsed in West Delhi
A concrete shed in the premises of a building in Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi collapsed on Tuesday
New Delhi: A concrete shed in the premises of a building in Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi collapsed on Tuesday resulting in the death of a 30 year old woman and her three year old son according to police.
The deceased were identified as Mamta and her son, residents of Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area. The police said that the building had been vacant and abandoned. Mamta and her family had been living there for the past few years as caretakers of the property.
According to the police, they received a distress call on Tuesday at the Punjabi Bagh police station, informing them about the building collapse. The police team immediately rushed to the location. They found that Mamata and her son were trapped under the concrete debris and were injured.
“The police promptly evacuated them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, the medical staff at the hospital declared both brought dead,” said the official.
A senior police official said that an ongoing investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident