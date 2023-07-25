Women and Child die when a shed collapsed in West Delhi

New Delhi: A concrete shed in the premises of a building in Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi collapsed on Tuesday resulting in the death of a 30 year old woman and her three year old son according to police.

The deceased were identified as Mamta and her son, residents of Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area. The police said that the building had been vacant and abandoned. Mamta and her family had been living there for the past few years as caretakers of the property.

According to the police, they received a distress call on Tuesday at the Punjabi Bagh police station, informing them about the building collapse. The police team immediately rushed to the location. They found that Mamata and her son were trapped under the concrete debris and were injured.

“The police promptly evacuated them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, the medical staff at the hospital declared both brought dead,” said the official.

A senior police official said that an ongoing investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident