Women BJD leaders refute Kalpana’s allegation

Nuapada: A group of women BJD leaders on Wednesday urged late party MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s wife, Kalpana, not to fall into the trap of the BJP and dubbed her son as ‘Ku-Putra’ (bad son). The group of women leaders comprising former minister Tukuni Sahu, MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, former MLAs Alaka Mohanty and Dipali Das, in a joint press conference here, came down heavily on the BJP candidate of Nuapada bypoll Jay Dholakia, son of Rajendra Dholakia.

They accused Jay Dholakia of being “sold out” to the BJP after the death of his father. On Tuesday, Kalpana Dholakia had alleged that the regional party had neglected her husband during his final days.

Kalpana also alleged that her husband was mentally disturbed for being ignored by the party to which he had served for over two decades. The BJD women leaders denounced Kalpana’s allegation and claimed that her statements against BJD and its leader were “false and shameful”. In a statement, they slammed BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, who was earlier tipped to be fielded by BJD in the Nuapada by-poll.

“Jay, after the death of his father, sold himself in Delhi. Why did Jay sell himself in Delhi? His mother, Kalpana Dholakia, must answer,” the BJD women leaders said while launching a counterattack on Kalpana.

Former minister Tukuni Sahu, who lost her husband and BJD leader Abhimanyu Sahu at a young age, said: “I was completely shattered after the death of my husband. My children were young. Naveen Patnaik stood by me and made me an MLA and then a minister. How can Kalpana bhabi make an allegation that the BJD ignored her husband?” she asked.

Sahu claimed that Patnaik had first offered a party ticket to Kalpana to contest in Nuapada. However, she turned it down, saying that she was unable to speak Odia. Then the party ticket was offered to her son Jay. “He (Jay) is on record saying that he has the blessings of Naveen Patnaik and would contest by-poll as a BJD candidate. However, later he went to Delhi and sold himself,” Sahu alleged.