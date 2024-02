Women can’t be left out

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said that women cannot be left out and that if the Centre does not act on existing norms, the judiciary will be compelled to take action in response to a woman Coast Guard officers permanent commission petition. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who heard the case earlier today, cautioned that if the government does not take the necessary steps willingly, the court will intervene to ensure gender equality in the said defence service.

The top court was hearing a plea by a woman officer of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seeking a grant of permanent commission to eligible women short-service commission officers of the force. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the bench that the Coast Guard operates a “little differently from the Army and Navy.”

To which, the CJI said that arguments over functionality and similarity factors are not valid excuses for excluding women. “All this functionality, etc, arguments do not hold water in 2024. Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So, have a look at that,” he said.

In response to the arguments given, the bench has asked the Centre to file a response and set the next hearing for March 1. A three-judge bench led by CJI Chandrachud had earlier slammed the Centre and the ICG for denying women officers the permanent commission, stating that the maritime force must come up with a policy that treats women “fairly.”