Workshop held on POSH Act

Dhenkanal: Respecting omen and ensuring their safety in the workplace is a matter of human dignity. Members of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), employees and journalism students must know the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as POSH Act. This was stated by District and Sessions Judge P K Routray at a training workshop organised jointly by Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Addressing the students, staff and members of ICC, Routray spoke on the social and legal aspects of POSH Act and verdicts of the apex court at different times in this regard.

Journalism, Corporate Communication and Brand Management students need to know the POSH Act because understanding the Act empowers them to recognise, report and prevent sexual harassment. Sexual harassment includes physical, verbal and nonverbal unwanted behavior. Women’s safety is priority and women have a right to a safe and secure workplace free from discrimination and intimidation, he said.

Routray said students should improve their awareness of legal journalism to become proficient in covering legal stories.

Deputy Director of Persecution Ganesh Kumar Behera and DLSA Secretary Subhankar Mishra spoke on various aspects of POSH Act. Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said mediapersons play a key role to create awareness about POSH Act. IIMC Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan said the institute has constituted ICC.