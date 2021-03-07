Worst phase of Covid appears to be over: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Referring to the largest vaccination drive in the world against Covid-19 being undertaken in India, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the worst phase of the pandemic appears to be over.

However, the Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader cautioned people to remain vigilant and continue to take all the necessary precautions till we defeat the virus decisively.

Naidu's comments came as 2,09,22,344 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country till date since the mass drive began on January 16.

The third phase of vaccination began on Monday covering 27 crore of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

As of Sunday, the country's cumulative caseload has increased to 1,12,10,799, while the death toll currently stands at 1,57,756.

While addressing the first Graduation Day ceremony of ESIC Medical College (Faridabad) held at Vigyan Bhavan here in the national capital, the Vice President further said that 'resilience, research and reinvention' helped India become a torchbearer in the global fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Applauding untiring efforts of Indian researchers, scientists and doctors for finding technological solutions to the challenges thrown by the pandemic, Naidu credited their timely and decisive measures for containing the spread of the virus.

"I salute the entire medical fraternity from doctors to nurses, para-medical staff and sanitary workers, technicians and ASHA workers in villages, who, as Team India came together as one to fight the pandemic," Naidu said.