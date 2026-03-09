WOS hosts 5th Shakti Utsaba

New Delhi: TheWorld Odisha Society (WOS) celebrated International Women’s Day by hosting its fifth Shakti Utsaba in New Delhi. Held in hybrid format, the glittering ceremony brought together women leaders, WOS members, prominent Non-Resident Odias and representatives of the Odia Samaj.

WOS founder Arundhati Debi emphasised the importance of women self-sufficiency across all social strata. She also commended the organisation’s efforts to empower women and showcase their achievements. WOS Chairman Kishore Dwibedi acknowledged the vital role women members play in the organisation’s phenomenal growth, which has expanded from just 20 countries at its 2021 founding to 74 countries now.

Shakti Utsaba celebrated outstanding women by conferring the Maha Nari sammans and presenting Nari Ratna awards for their meritorious service to the society. Past District Governor of Rotary International Jayashree Mohanty and renowned Odissi exponent Purnashree Raut received Maha Nari sammans in recognition of their exemplary contributions in championing the cause of women’s empowerment.

Nari Ratna awards were given to Kiran Jain, Harapriya Dhal, Pooja Khandual, Sujata Chaudhry, Chandana Raul, Sabita Sahu, Sareeta Mohapatra, Suvralina Mohanty, Snigdha Das, Vandana Mohanty, Madhumita Nayak Sahu, Deepika Mishra, Mrunmayee Priyadarsini, Abhipsa Rath, Deepali Pani, Nibedita Jena, Pradosh Kumari, Sangeeta Mohanty, Priyatama Kar, Shimran Zaman, Archana Porida, Swapna Rani Rout and Renuka Jena for their sterling services towards emancipation of womanhood. Senior Journalist Ranjan Acharya and Founder of BM Foundation Braja Panda were felicitated for their dedicated role to elevate the underprivileged women in society.