Yamuna river's water level rises in Delhi, rain and cold winds bring down temperature

New Delhi: The Yamuna river's water level rose on Saturday due to heavy rains in the capital Delhi for the past several days. However, right now the Yamuna's water level is slightly below the danger mark.

Heavy rains occurred in the last few days in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. Cold winds coupled with rain have also led to a drop in temperature by several degrees.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department of India has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi during the next two hours.

IMD tweeted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity may occur at Mehrauli, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Hindon Air Force, Bulandshahr, Hodal in Delhi during next 2 hours.