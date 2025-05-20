Yamuna shows signs of recovery as phosphate levels drop

New Delhi: The Yamuna River, long plagued by pollution, has shown early signs of improvement, with a noticeable reduction in phosphate levels across several key locations. According to a recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), this decline may help curb the persistent issue of foam formation on the river’s surface. The DPCC’s monthly analysis revealed that phosphate concentrations in the Yamuna averaged 1.57 milligrams per liter in May, down from 1.92 milligrams per liter in April. Previously, alarmingly high phosphate levels were recorded near Asgarpur (5.77 mg/L) and Okhla (5.44 mg/L) in April — far exceeding recommended environmental safety standards.

Phosphate, a common component of detergents, contributes significantly to foam formation by lowering water’s surface tension. Environmental experts are cautiously optimistic that the recent decline could signal a gradual reduction in visible pollution symptoms such as foaming. However, the broader picture remains concerning. The report also assessed biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and dissolved oxygen (DO) — both critical indicators of water quality. High BOD levels, suggesting a large presence of organic pollutants, were recorded in areas such as Palla, Wazirabad, and Okhla. At locations including ITI, Nizamuddin, and Asgarpur, BOD levels ranged between 30 and 56 mg/L, drastically surpassing the acceptable limit of 3 mg/L. Dissolved oxygen, essential for aquatic life, was found to be critically low. Water samples from six of eight testing sites showed zero oxygen content, indicating severe degradation in water quality and threatening aquatic ecosystems.

The presence of coliform bacteria also remains at hazardous levels. In the Nizamuddin area, the bacterial count reached 79,000 MPN per 100 ml — far above the permissible limit of 2,500 MPN. Elevated levels of ammoniacal nitrogen were recorded as well, particularly in Asgarpur, Okhla, and Amar Colony, with concentrations peaking at 2.36 mg/L.

Environmentalists attribute the persistent pollution to unchecked inflow of untreated sewage and industrial waste. Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, a DPCC board member and environmental expert, emphasized that while the decline in phosphate and ammoniacal nitrogen levels is encouraging, it reflects only a partial impact of the government’s mitigation efforts. He stressed the importance of sustained monitoring and systemic intervention to achieve lasting improvements in river health. Meanwhile, officials noted that May’s above-average rainfall and accelerated drain-cleaning initiatives, part of pre-monsoon preparations, may have contributed to the recent improvements. Historically, the water quality in the Yamuna tends to improve during the monsoon months due to increased flow and dilution effects. As Delhi enters the monsoon season, environmental authorities and local communities alike will be watching closely to see whether the recent gains mark the beginning of a long-awaited recovery for the Yamuna River.