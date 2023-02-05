Yediyurappa predicts polls before April 10-12

Bengaluru: Predicting that the assembly polls in Karnataka is likely before April 10-12, Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would come to power on its own in the state with absolute majority, banking on the achievements of state and Centre.

Insisting that there is no confusion in the BJP and all are united, the party strong man urged its workers and leaders to take the programmes of state and central government door-to-door, with special focus towards gaining the support of women, youth and SC/STs.

He also said, gone are the days of Congress coming to power using the means of money, muscle and communal politics.

"The assembly polls are expected before April 10-12. No one can stop the BJP form forming a government with clear majority by winning 130-140 seats in this election," Yediyurappa said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders Siddaramaiabh and D K Shivakumar for going around the state claiming to be the next Chief Ministers, he said, "I want to ask Congress leaders, is Rahul Gandhi your leader? We (BJP) have a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is loved and respected globally."

With the leadership of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, there is no doubt that BJP will win all the upcoming elections, including that in Karnataka.

The former CM, who is also the member of BJP's top Parliamentary Board, was speaking after inaugurating the special state executive meeting of the party here.

Addressing party office bears, Yediyurappa said there cannot be a single house where the programmes of central and state government's haven't reached, and more people friendly programmes and schemes are expected in the state budget on February 17.