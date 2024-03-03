Yogi Adityanath-Led BJP Government In Uttar Pradesh Set To Expand Cabinet Amid Recent Electoral Victories

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is poised to undergo a significant expansion of its cabinet, slated to occur shortly after the party's noteworthy success in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. With the BJP securing eight seats in the state during these elections, there is a palpable anticipation for a renewed vigor within the government. Reports suggest that the cabinet expansion is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5.

Sources within the political circles indicate that the forthcoming cabinet expansion is expected to incorporate three fresh faces from the BJP, as well as two legislators from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and one from the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). This move reflects a strategic endeavor by the ruling party to bolster its governance framework by integrating representatives from diverse political entities.

The decision for cabinet expansion comes in the wake of significant political developments, including the recent alignment of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary's party with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chaudhary confirmed this alliance, citing prevailing circumstances as the impetus behind the swift decision. Notably, tensions had escalated between Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, primarily concerning the allocation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This alliance underscores the BJP's continued efforts to consolidate its political base and foster collaborative relationships with allied parties.

Amidst speculations surrounding the imminent cabinet expansion, attention has also been drawn to the potential reinstatement of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar into the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Rajbhar, previously associated with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, was ousted from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2019 on grounds of "anti-alliance activities." However, his subsequent reintegration into the NDA fold in July 2023 has fueled conjectures about his potential return to the state cabinet.

The impending cabinet expansion, against the backdrop of recent electoral triumphs and strategic political maneuvers, signifies a pivotal moment in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. It is poised to redefine the composition and dynamics of the state government, while also reflecting broader trends in coalition politics at the national level.