Yogi calls for grand Janmashtami fest

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that the holy festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated grandly across the state, including all reserve police lines, police stations, and prisons.

According to a press statement, the chief minister has emphasized the need for robust security, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements during the Krishna Leela events, tableaus, and processions. Furthermore, he has ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at crowded locations to ensure public safety.

In line with these directives, DG Jail Rama Shastri of the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reform Services has issued orders to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami in all state prisons. Adityanath issued necessary guidelines to the officials regarding the festival.



He pointed out that conflicts often arise over the decoration of tableaus, disagreements over procession routes, and the organization of non-traditional events. He directed the officials to prevent any such disputes during the festivities. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers during processions, particularly when they pass near religious sites of other communities, has previously led to controversies. To avoid such situations, Adityanath instructed that all necessary arrangements be made with sensitivity, according to the press statement released.



He also mandated the videography of processions for security purposes, ensuring that all CCTV cameras along the procession routes and at event venues were operational. Drone cameras should be deployed to monitor key sensitive areas, the statement read.

