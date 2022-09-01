Yogi directs 47 NDRF, SDRF teams to work in flood-hit areas

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed 47 NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams to work round the clock and ensure that the relief operations are not delayed in areas affected by floods and excessive rain.

The government is sending relief materials to stranded people in 1,111 flood-affected villages spread across 18 districts of the state, said a spokesman.

The 18 districts where the state government is carrying out intensive flood relief operation include Agra, Auraiyya, Etawah, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Ballia, Banda, Kasganj, Kaushambhi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Ghazipur and Sitapur.

The state government has also established around 964 relief shelters.

It has already deployed around 1936 boats and 677 medical teams while 1524 flood posts and 702 animal relief camps have also been set up.

Besides, 108 motorboats and 50 vehicles have been pressed into service to conduct search operation.

In the animal camps, vaccination of more than 9,57,952 animals has been done.

Ranvir Prasad, Relief Commissioner, said: "We are monitoring the entire flood situation. Adequate measures have been taken and we have ensured that there is ample supply of drinking water, dry food packets and medicines, clothes, utensils, and bedding among others."

He said that more than 14,166 dry ration kits and 1,36,255 lunch packets have been distributed by the government to the affected people so far.

The state government has also distributed around 58497 ORS packets and more than 187280 tablets of chlorine in the affected areas.

NDRF and SDRF teams have evacuated 21,153 people from flood-affected areas and shifted them to relief camps.