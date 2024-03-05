Yogi government expanded its cabinet, 4 new ministers Joined

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday expanded its cabinet for the first time in its second term, with all ministers sworn in at Raj Bhavan. Now the number of ministers has increased to 22 after Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Anil Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dara Singh Chauhan, and Sunil Kumar Sharma.

During this, CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak were present.Prior to the cabinet enlargement, SBSP National President Om Prakash Rajbhar stated, "This is a huge responsibility." The government's commitment to providing benefits to the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities in the state before the cabinet expansion. Apart from that, RLD MLA Anil Kumar said, 'I thank party president Jayant Chaudhary, PM Modi, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Whatever responsibilities I am given, I will fulfill them.

It is worth noting that Dara Singh Chauhan, who left the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP, has been appointed to the cabinet. Despite not achieving success in the by-election, Chauhan's influence within the Lonia community is significant, particularly in the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat. Now he is a Legislative Council member from the BJP and has once again been made a minister in the Yogi government.

Sunil Sharma, who won the Sahibabad seat in Ghaziabad by a record margin in the 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, has also returned to Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. RLD, which was a member of the India bloc, recently switched sides and established an alliance with the NDA.Then, Anil Kumar is the RLD MLA for Muzaffarnagar's Purkaji constituency. As part of the alliance arrangement between his party and the BJP, he has been appointed as a minister in Yogi's government.