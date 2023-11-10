Yogi govt approves draft for State Capital Region in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a draft of the UP State Capital Region and Other Regions Development Authority Bill-2023 for inviting suggestions from the public.

This is a step towards constituting the State Capital Region and other such regions across the state to ensure uniform development.

It will be available on awas.upsdc.gov.in and www.awasbandhu.in for general public from Saturday till November 30.

Additional chief secretary and chairman of Housing and Development Board, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the state government, a proposal has been approved to set up the Regional Development Authority under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Other members of this authority will be chief secretary, additional chief secretary (housing) and urban development and vice-chairman of the Housing Board.

The proposed State Capital Region will comprise six districts including Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Unnao.

The proposed region will have an area of 28,826 square km and a population of 2.3 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for the formation of the State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA).

He issued directives in this regard at the review meeting of the housing and urban planning department last month and sought an action plan of the SCRDA within three months.