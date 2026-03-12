State’s economy triples in a decade

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has registered consistent economic growth over the past decade, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expanding from Rs 5.24 lakh crore in 2014–15 to an estimated Rs 17.62 lakh crore in 2025–26, reflecting an average growth rate of about 10.75 per cent, state planning department principal secretary Piyush Kumar said on Wednesday.

Presenting a detailed analysis through a PowerPoint presentation at collectors’ conference at the Secretariat, Kumar explained that the state’s economic progress is evident across agriculture, industry and services sectors, all of which have contributed to the steady rise in GSDP and per capita income.

The presentation also highlighted that the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation has revised the GDP base year from 2011–12 to 2022–23. The revision aims to better reflect structural changes in the economy, evolving consumption patterns, the emergence of new goods and services, expansion of digital services, increasing importance of manufacturing and improved connectivity.

According to Kumar, the updated methodology also incorporates several new administrative data sources such as OST, PFMS, VAMAN, MCA-21, GST, VAHAN and PRIS, along with annual surveys and data on startups. These additions are expected to make economic estimates more accurate and reflective of the current economic landscape. The new GDP series based on the revised base year was released on February 27, 2026.

Data presented by the planning department showed that the state’s Gross Value Added (GVA) rose from Rs 4.87 lakh crore in 2014–15 to about Rs 16.24 lakh crore in 2025–26. During the same period, the agriculture sector expanded from Rs 1.48 lakh crore to Rs 5.39 lakh crore, the industrial sector from Rs 1.24 lakh crore to Rs 3.84 lakh crore, and the services sector from Rs 2.15 lakh crore to about Rs 7 lakh crore.

The growth in economic output has also translated into higher incomes. The state’s per capita income increased from Rs 93,903 to Rs 2,94,507 during the period, indicating overall improvement in economic activity and living standards.

Looking ahead, projections indicate that Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP could reach around Rs 20.35 lakh crore in 2026–27 and approximately Rs 27 lakh crore by 2028–29. Based on recent economic performance, the government has revised the “Swarna Andhra” target from Rs 29.29 lakh crore to Rs 27 lakh crore.

In the long term, continued investments, technological adoption and productivity gains could push the state’s GSDP to about ₹308 lakh crore by 2047–48. The services sector is expected to drive this growth, with its share rising from 41 per cent to about 55 per cent, while the industrial sector may increase its share to around 26 per cent.

District-wise estimates for 2025–26 show Visakhapatnam leading with a GSDP of ₹1.61 lakh crore, followed by NTR, Krishna, Tirupati and Eluru districts. Krishna (18.14%), Bapatla (19.19 per cent) and Chittoor (16.09 per cent) recorded strong growth rates, while most districts showed positive economic expansion. Kumar also noted that the government has developed a comprehensive master dashboard with 644 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to track economic and social development across the state and guide policy implementation.