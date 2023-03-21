Yogi govt increases grants to small and marginal farmers

Lucknow: As part of its mission to improve the condition of farmers, especially marginal and small farmers in the state, and double their income in the coming years, the Uttar Pradesh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has decided to increase the grant given to them under 'Har Khet ko Paani' scheme from Rs 75000 to Rs 1.75 lakh for medium deep tube well borings.



The Government has made several amendments in the previous order related to medium deep tube wells and deep tube wells to provide water to every field under the Chief Minister Minor Irrigation Scheme (Mukhyamantri Laghu Sinchayi Yojana) and has also increased the grant for deep tube well boring from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.65 lakh. The 'Har Khet Ko Pani' scheme is a component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The amendments introduced by the Yogi government are intended to provide relief to small and marginal farmers. It is worth mentioning here that earlier Rs 10,000 was given for the water distribution system, which has now been raised to Rs 14,000. However, the fixed amount for separate electrification on tube wells will still remain at Rs 68,000.

Farmers in the general category will also receive Rs 2.57 lakh for the installation of tube wells, up from Rs 1.53 lakh previously. Furthermore, the Scheduled Caste-Tribe category farmers will receive a grant of Rs. 3.85 lakhs for the mandatory installation of a solar-powered pump on their tube wells of 5 horse power capacity. Scheduled caste category farmers will get a maximum grant of Rs 5.74 lakh on tube wells, up from Rs 4.70 lakh for medium deep tube well borings.