Yogi in Rajasthan's Tijara to participate in BJP candidate's nomination paper filing programme

Jaipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Rajasthan's Tijara on Wednesday to participate in the nomination paper filing programme of BJP candidate Mahant Balaknath from the Assembly seat.

Addressing an election rally ahead of the programme, Yogi said that Rajasthan has a glorious history, but the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to tarnish it.

"Congress is the name of every problem of the country. Under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, the country's problems are being solved one by one. All the problems are the contribution of Congress," the Chief Minister said.

“Congress raised the problem of Kashmir. In independent India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel had taken the initiative to unify the country. They were successful, but Congress gave the country the problem of Kashmir. One problem of Article 370 was ended by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah. The final nail has been put on the coffin of terrorism. Terrorism will end forever."

Yogi further said that despite the Congres not wanting a solution to the Ram temple dispute in Ayodhya, the problem has also been resolved.

"Wherever there is a double-engine government of thr BJP, there is development, there is prosperity. Facilities are being available to every section of the society. In 2014, when Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he had said only one thing, he will work with the spirit of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath'. He demonstrated by doing what he said," Yogi noted.

“Free gas connections have been provided to one crore 75 thousand poor people. Health insurance of five lakhs, pure water is reaching every house under tap scheme, but where is Rajasthan? Saints are being murdered, cow smuggling takes place, sisters and daughters are not safe,” he said, adding that “no one in Uttar Pradesh has the courage to do wrong to sisters and daughters".

"Uttar Pradesh is a state with a population of 25 crore, but no criminal has the courage to do wrong to sisters and daughters. If there is safety of the daughter then there is respect for the revered saints. Wherever the poor settled, he was also given a land lease. A house is also being built. Cow progeny did not suffer due to Lumpy disease in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.