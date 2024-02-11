Yogi ministers, BJP and non-BJP MLAs visit Ram Temple; SP skips again

Almost three weeks after the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his cabinet ministers along with BJP and several non-BJP legislators visited Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple on Sunday and paid obeisance.

MLAs from other Opposition parties including BSP joined the 'Team Yogi' in visiting the holy town and seeking blessings of Ram Lalla. However, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) gave it a miss again as it declined an invitation by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to be part of the group.

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) President Raja Bhaiya also accompanied the cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs in offering prayers to Ram Lalla.

As the cavalcade of ministers and MLAs, in 10 luxury buses, reached the temple town, they were given a warm welcome by the devotees. They were showered with flower petals by hordes of BJP workers, amid the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

While the ministers and MLAs were en route to Ayodhya, they sang bhajans for the Lord Ram, while remaining immersed in devotional spirit.

As Yogi Adityanath, flanked by hundreds of legislators, reached the temple premises, the devotees were excited to see the Chief Minister in their midst. The area echoed with the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

After the 'darshan' of Lord Ram and also the recently built Ram Mandir, all the ministers and MLAs were given 'prasad'.

Sharing his first experience, Speaker Mahana said, "I am very emotional because I visited here when bullets were fired in 1990. I came at a time when the construction of the platform was taking place, and today, I have had the privilege of witnessing the divine presence directly."

Earlier, in the day, the convoy reached Ayodhya at around 11.30 a.m. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined them later via chopper. Some local residents were seen riding on bulldozers welcoming the legislators by showering flowers on them and chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Local artists also performed various forms of folk dance to welcome and congratulate the public representatives.