Yogi vows empowerment, inclusion of tribal groups

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was committed to ensuring social inclusion, education and welfare of tribal communities in the state, while preserving their cultural identity and honouring their contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the ‘Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav’ organised in Lucknow as part of the ongoing Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (Tribal Pride Fortnight), the chief minister said the event celebrated the legacy of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda and marked his 150th birth anniversary.

Adityanath said the nationwide fortnight, being observed from November 1 to 15 aimed to provide a platform where tribal communities could take pride in their traditions, culture, and heritage while being integrated with mainstream development.

“This year is a historic one for India - it marks 150 years since the birth of both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, two great sons of the soil who laid the foundation for India’s unity and self-respect,” he said.

“Birsa Munda, at just 25 years of age, sacrificed his life for the nation with the slogan ‘Apna Desh, Apna Raj’ (Our country, our rule), inspiring generations to fight for self-governance,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives for the welfare of tribal communities, Adityanath said his administration had worked in mission mode to ensure that all recognised tribes in the state such as Tharu, Musahar, Sahariya, Kol and Gaur receive the full benefits of government schemes.

“The double-engine government is committed to restoring the pride of the tribal community, protecting their heritage and improving their living conditions,” he said.

He said the government’s efforts had led to a significant rise in education and participation among tribal youth.

“Earlier, reserved posts in government recruitment drives used to remain vacant, but recently, in the recruitment of 7,244 police constables, all posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes were filled,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath added that more than 1.5 lakh tribal students have benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes.

He further informed that over 23,000 forest-dwelling tribal families across 13 districts have been given land rights by registering their claims in

official records. (PTI)