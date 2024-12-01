Young Man Impersonating Army Officer Detained In Porbandar

In Porbandar, police detained a young man dressed as an army officer after locals grew suspicious of his behavior. The man, identified as Sanjay Dodiya, was seen walking near Porbandar Chowpatty in a uniform resembling that of the Indian Army, but his lack of interaction with others drew attention.

Police officers in the area stopped him for questioning. Dodiya initially claimed to be an army officer but failed to provide an ID card, citing that he had forgotten it at home. Further investigation revealed that he was not affiliated with the army.

Dodiya, a 10th-grade pass-out, confessed that he had failed to clear the army entrance exam but continued to aspire to join the forces. Out of admiration for the army, he donned a fake uniform with a nameplate and wandered around pretending to be an officer.

Police confirmed that Dodiya did not use the uniform for fraud or malicious intent. He was charged with impersonating a public officer but released on bail as no criminal activities were linked to his actions.