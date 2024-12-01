Live
- Prayers at 1,100 temples for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, HC’s denial of ISKCON ban brings fresh hope
- SUVs propel growth in car sales during November
- Zelensky puts forward new conditions on ceasefire, Moscow stays silent
- BCB chief Faruque Ahmed believes Shakib can still play for Bangladesh
- Focus on defence and transport corridors as Putin approves Russian federal budget
- Kerala Congress-Mani not to realign with UDF: General Secretary Stephen George
- Delhi BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to kick-off on December 8
- Russia-China joint strategic air patrol targets no third party: Spokesperson
- 'We believe we are best in the league': Punjab FC’s Nikhil Prabhu on team’s mentality
- Ghantasala Biopic Release: A Tribute to an Immortal Legend
Just In
Young Man Impersonating Army Officer Detained In Porbandar
- A young man in Porbandar, posing as an army officer, was detained after locals raised suspicions.
- He confessed to wearing the uniform due to his dream of joining the army but faced legal action for impersonation.
In Porbandar, police detained a young man dressed as an army officer after locals grew suspicious of his behavior. The man, identified as Sanjay Dodiya, was seen walking near Porbandar Chowpatty in a uniform resembling that of the Indian Army, but his lack of interaction with others drew attention.
Police officers in the area stopped him for questioning. Dodiya initially claimed to be an army officer but failed to provide an ID card, citing that he had forgotten it at home. Further investigation revealed that he was not affiliated with the army.
Dodiya, a 10th-grade pass-out, confessed that he had failed to clear the army entrance exam but continued to aspire to join the forces. Out of admiration for the army, he donned a fake uniform with a nameplate and wandered around pretending to be an officer.
Police confirmed that Dodiya did not use the uniform for fraud or malicious intent. He was charged with impersonating a public officer but released on bail as no criminal activities were linked to his actions.