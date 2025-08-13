Youth Cong hold ‘Halla Bol’ march against BJP, EC

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a ‘Halla Bol’ march against the alleged conspiracy of “vote-chori” and “weakening of democracy” by the BJP and the Election Commission. The protest march was planned from the Youth Congress headquarters on 5, Raisina Road to the Elec-tion Commission office. However, police detained the protesters outside the IYC office itself.

Leading the protest, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the BJP came to power after “stealing votes”, as he accused the party of undermining democratic processes. “Rahul Gandhi has exposed every theft with facts. The Youth Congress will not remain silent if the BJP steals votes,” Chib said.

On Monday, opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sharad Pawar, took out a march from Parliament to the EC headquarters against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging vote fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, they were also detained by Delhi Police during the protest.