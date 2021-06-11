Youth Congress sends cycles to Modi over fuel price rise

New Delhi: Amid the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday sent bicycles through courier to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several others as a mark of protest.

The IYC activists under the leadership of National President Srinivas B.V. expressed outrage on the rising petrol and diesel prices.

The IYC members sent bicycles to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani over the rising price of petrol and diesel. The IYC members also showed the mirror to the central government so that the government could wake up from its sleep and remember its promises which they had made to the people of the country before elections.

"The government is constantly giving a blow to the people who have been stricken by the policies of the government. In such an odd situation, no government in the world would have committed so many atrocities on its people as the Modi government is doing. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased 43 times in the last five months," Srinivas said.

He said that when BJP was in opposition, it was seen demonstrating on the streets on the increase of Rs 5 on petrol and diesel, but today when there is all-round inflation, everyone is silent.

He said that today IYC has tried to wake them up from sleep, in many parts of the country, petrol has crossed Rs 100, diesel has crossed Rs 90, the shameful thing is that despite doing such open loot, the BJP government is again blaming the Congress for this price rise.