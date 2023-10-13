Live
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 arrested
An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four individuals in central Delhi, an official said on Friday.
New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four individuals in central Delhi, an official said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Areeb, a resident of Gali Kuan Wali Chitli Kabar area. His father works as a scrap dealer.
According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday near Matia Mahal Chowk near Hotel -Al Yameen.
"The information regarding admission of Areeb was received at 1.48 a.m from LNJP Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police official.
"An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," said the official.
During the probe, four persons have been arrested and have been identified as Shezan (18), Mohd Arham a.k.a Pasa (20), Adnan Ahmad alias Tillu (18), and Md. Kaif (19).
On interrogation, it was revealed that accused were having tussle with deceased friend Amaan.
"When Areeb intervened, they become infuriated and attacked Areeb with daggers," said the official.
Police have also recovered three daggers used in commission of crime.