ypoll in Rajasthan's Anta Assembly seat on Nov 11

Jaipur: The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta Assembly seat is scheduled to take place on November 11 while the result will be announced on November 14, as per an official notification issued on Monday.

Candidates can file nominations till October 21. Scrutiny will take place on October 23 while candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 27.

This seat fell vacant after Kanwarlal Meena lost his MLA post after being convicted in a 20-year-old case. Kanwarlal Meena's MLA post was terminated in May after he was convicted in a 20-year-old case of pointing a pistol at an SDM. Elections must be held within six months of the seat becoming vacant.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's supporter Kanwarlal Meena defeated Pramod Jain Bhaya, a former minister in the Congress-led government, on this seat.

Bhaya is considered a prominent Congress leader in Hadoti.

As per officials, the Congress may again give Pramod Jain Bhaya a ticket for this seat.

The BJP has a long list of contenders, including former MLAs.

The Anta Assembly constituency had a total of 226,227 voters, including 115,982 men, 110,241 women, and 4 other category voters.

Since the BJP government was formed, the BJP has won 5 of the 7 seats contested in bypolls. Congress and Hanuman Beniwal's party, the RLP, suffered significant losses in the by-elections.

Before the by-election, Congress held 4 of the 7 seats, leaving it with only one.

Last year, by-elections were held in Khinvsar, Deoli-Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chaurasi, Ramgarh, and Salumbar.

The BJP won Khinvsar, Deoli-Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Salumbar.

In last year's by-election, the Congress won only the Dausa seat, while the BSP retained the Chaurasi seat. Hanuman Beniwal's wife lost the Khinvsar seat on an RLP ticket. BJP's Revantram Danga won from here.

Jagmohan Meena, brother of Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, lost the Dausa seat. The results of Khinvsar and Dausa still remain a topic of political discussion.

The results of the Anta by-election will not affect the government's health, but it will shape perception.

According to analysists, a win by the BJP in the Anta seat is likely to be presented as a public endorsement of the government's work.

Local residents believe that losing the seat will provide the opposition with an opportunity to launch an offensive.