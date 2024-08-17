Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus

New Delhi: In his first direct contact with New Delhi over a week after becoming the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammad Yunus on Friday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation that Dhaka would prioritise protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.



In the talks initiated by Yunus, Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh and underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in the violence-hit country. The assurance by Yunus came a day after Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said 140 crore Indians are concerned over the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation," Modi said on X. "Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the "respective national priorities".