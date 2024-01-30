Zero power bills for those installing solar panels: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that under the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, people installing rooftop solar panels at home will get generation-based incentives.

He said such consumers will be paid for solar power generation. Under the policy, all government buildings having an area of 500 square metres will have to mandatorily install rooftop solar panels in the next three years, Kejriwal further said.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said the solar policy was approved by the Cabinet two days back and it would be notified within 10 days. The 2016 policy of the Delhi government enabled the deployment of over 250 MW of rooftop solar plants within the city and around 1,250 MW of utility-scale solar plants, totalling 1,500 MW. This meets 7.2 per cent of Delhi's annual electricity demand. The AAP in Delhi will form 11-member committees at all polling booths across the national capital as it ramps up preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, party leader Sandeep said on Monday. Pathak -- the AAP's national general secretary (organisation) -- said in-charges of mandal units were appointed in a meeting with AAP vice-presidents in Delhi Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Gulab Singh and Jinteder Tomar. He also asked the party leaders to focus on the mandal units and diligently discharge their responsibilities. Stressing on the need to strengthen the party organisation up to the booth level, Pathak said, "We will form 11-member committees at each polling booth and appoint presidents for those units."

Once the booth-level committees are formed, door-to-door campaigning will be launched across Delhi. Training programmes in all assembly constituencies will begin from Tuesday, Pathak added. The AAP is in talks with the Congress, its partner in the opposition INDIA bloc, over a seat-sharing formula in Delhi. The parties have so far held two meetings to devise a formula ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May.